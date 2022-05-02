BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $39.41. 25,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

