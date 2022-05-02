BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1,280.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.83. 38,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,977. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

