BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,722 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.99. 179,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

