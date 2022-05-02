BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,441,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,854. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.