BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.63. 103,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.21.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

