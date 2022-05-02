BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $249.80. 57,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $250.18 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

