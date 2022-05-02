BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

ORLY traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $607.95. 16,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,796. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $670.18. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 61,766.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

