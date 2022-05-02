BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,667 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,667 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 15,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

