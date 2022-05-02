BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 580 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $4.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $620.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,230. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $623.22 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $717.35 and its 200 day moving average is $826.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

