BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,110 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics comprises about 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $3.45 on Monday, hitting $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 133,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,421. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.