BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.91 Million

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCPAD has a market cap of $29.91 million and $1.44 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00038536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.09 or 0.07217976 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00038954 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

