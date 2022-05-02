Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.79

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 39546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($2.13). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

