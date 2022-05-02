Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $8.03

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $8.27. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95.
About Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooge Energy (BROG)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.