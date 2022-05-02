Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $57.29

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. Barclays upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

