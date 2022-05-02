Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $27.17

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. 22,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

