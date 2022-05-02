Brokerages Set Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) PT at C$3.33

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:TKO traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.42. The company had a trading volume of 138,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.82 million and a PE ratio of 19.30. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.92 and a twelve month high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.