Brokerages Set Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) PT at C$3.33

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.33.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
Shares of TSE:TKO traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.42. The company had a trading volume of 138,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.82 million and a PE ratio of 19.30. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.92 and a twelve month high of C$3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26.
In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,960.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Stories
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.