Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) PT at $13.13

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

NLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. 386,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $98.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 38.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

