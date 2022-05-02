Brokerages Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT at $56.43

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on MC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. 16,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.21% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 in the last 90 days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

