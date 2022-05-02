Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Target Price at C$9.56

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE K traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.39. 3,467,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,685. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$10.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.32.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$175,785.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,513,054.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

