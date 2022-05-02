Brokerages Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) PT at $54.61

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.82.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. 1,675,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,789,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.