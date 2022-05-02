Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) PT at $34.00

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

HTA traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $29.80. 315,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.