Brokerages Set First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target at $21.43

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS FCXXF traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

