Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target at $9.13

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

Several research firms have commented on ENLC. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,584,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 586,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 85,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,457. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.81 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

