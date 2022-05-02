Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,571. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

