Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post -$3.75 EPS

Brokerages expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) to announce ($3.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.44). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($11.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($11.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.90) to ($7.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by $0.14.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $9,280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,462,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.26. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.35. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

