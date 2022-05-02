Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:EVER traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $35.79.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 1,004,016 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $201,279. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 74.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 215.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $350,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

