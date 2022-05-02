Brokerages Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESI. Barclays reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

ESI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 81.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 74.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 864,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Element Solutions by 17.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

