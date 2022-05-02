Brokerages Anticipate Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Urban Edge Properties posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Edge Properties.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on UE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.