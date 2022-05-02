Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will report $132.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.06 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $110.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $588.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.37 million to $590.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $659.99 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $667.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $131.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 178,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after buying an additional 70,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 445,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 79,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

