Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries also posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,768,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,940,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LYTS opened at $7.19 on Friday. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $191.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

