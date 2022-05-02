Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,204. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.