Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of HWC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,204. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

