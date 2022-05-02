Brokerages Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 5,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth about $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth about $4,575,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 599,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 395,356 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

