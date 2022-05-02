Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $228.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $231.34 million. Commercial Vehicle Group reported sales of $245.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year sales of $983.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $991.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

CVGI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.13. 9,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,370. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $234.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.61.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.