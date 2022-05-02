Brokerages Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $952.85 Million

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) to announce $952.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $949.40 million to $959.41 million. Ciena posted sales of $833.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

