Brokerages Anticipate Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.72 Million

Analysts expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the highest is $7.15 million. Biodesix reported sales of $28.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year sales of $38.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $38.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $53.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 279,329 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 337,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDSX stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,389. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

