Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.84

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 10511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.61%.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $35,066,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,592,000 after acquiring an additional 638,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,412,000 after buying an additional 470,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

