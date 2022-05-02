Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Philadelphia Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.7% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.08 on Monday, hitting $565.47. 66,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,993. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

