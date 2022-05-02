British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 953,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($45.88) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

