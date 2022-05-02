Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.41

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.41 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

BCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brink’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brink’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

