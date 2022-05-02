Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.41

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.41 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.
BCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brink’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brink’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brink’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
About Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
