Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.200-$3.400 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $114.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $171.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

