Brian S. Posner Buys 2,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,762. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

