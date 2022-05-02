Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 48.5% in April

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,211,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BREZ traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.34. 15,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,876. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

