Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BREE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.53) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Breedon Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 115.25 ($1.47).

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.11. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

