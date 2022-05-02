Braden Michael Leonard Buys 156,070 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 156,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $558,730.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,076,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,330.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $589,163.52.

RVP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. 408,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,043. The company has a market cap of $127.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

