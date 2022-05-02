Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $131.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,665,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after acquiring an additional 647,007 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXP traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,038. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.47. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.