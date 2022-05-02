Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $131.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.36.
Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE BXP traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 31,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,038. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.47. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $133.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.
About Boston Properties (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.