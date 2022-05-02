BORA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.14 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. BORA has a total market cap of $544.62 million and approximately $23.14 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BORA has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One BORA coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

Buying and Selling BORA

