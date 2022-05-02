Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Blueprint Medicines has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $58.35 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.38.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

