Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Bloomin’ Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

BLMN stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. 2,029,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,747. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 62,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of research firms have commented on BLMN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

