Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $4,992.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00034347 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014570 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,657,760 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

