Blocery (BLY) Price Tops $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

Blocery (BLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $851,204.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00100572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,005,552 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

